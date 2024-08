NCCU students, faculty working on telescope that will explore deep space

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The work of faculty and students at North Carolina Central University will travel a million miles from Earth.

NCCU is working with 14 other universities on the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

This is the third in a series that started with the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990 and the James Webb Space Telescope in 2021.

The Roman telescope is scheduled to launch by May 2027.

It will be used to explore dark energy and dark matter.