Durham man charged with sex offenses involving a minor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said Thursday that a man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

DPD's Special Victims Unit took Nathan Gilgor, 35, of Durham, into custody on Wednesday in the 900 block of Cheviot Avenue.

Gilgor was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was booked in the Durham County Jail on a $1.5 million secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator M. Supernaw at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29316. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

