National Geographic orders new seasons of Bertie Gregory and Mariana van Zeller series

"Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory" and "Trafficked: Underworlds With Mariana van Zeller" get renewed

Bertie Gregory brings the audience on a wild expedition to 'capture animals doing amazing things.'

LOS ANGELES -- Today, National Geographic announced new seasons of two fan favorite series.

"Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory" has been picked up for a second season of eight episodes. Bertie Gregory and his team travel to the most remote parts of the globe to show viewers how animals live. The first season is currently streaming on Disney+. No official date has been announced for the premiere of the second season.

"Trafficked: Underworlds With Mariana van Zeller" has been picked up for a fifth season. The award-winning journalist will continue her harrowing exploration into the inner workings of the most dangerous black markets on the planet. All four previous seasons are streaming now on Hulu. No official date has been announced for the premiere of the new season.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this ABC station.