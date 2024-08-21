Driver going 70 mph didn't slow down in fiery work zone crash that ended 5 lives: NCSHP report

NCSHP crash report reveals that the tractor-trailer driver who is facing five counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, didn't hit his brakes before slamming into the back of an SUV.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) released its findings on last month's I-95 deadly work zone crash in Wilson.

The NCSHP crash report released Wednesday reveals that the tractor-trailer driver didn't slow down before slamming into the back of an SUV and causing a chain reaction that involved four other vehicles, two of them were also tractor-trailers.

Christian Haskell the driver of the tractor-trailer was going around 70 mph, the NCSHP report states. The report also reveals that Haskell was tested for drugs and alcohol, but the results of those tests were not included in the report.

Haskell has been charged with five counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The deadly, fiery crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 and involved three tractor-trailers and two SUVs in Wilson County.

Haskell's truck was loaded with orange juice when he crashed into two SUVs and another tractor-trailer carrying a load of eggs. A third tractor-trailer, which was hauling sand, was also hit.

Hasketll's truck burst into flames and was badly burned. The impact from the crash sent the truck filled with eggs off the road and into a ditch.

Who were the I-95 crash victims?

The people killed in a Chevy Tahoe were from Hephzibah, Georgia, and they were identified as 72-year-old William Tucker and 66-year-old Elizabeth Tucker.

The other three people killed were in a Toyota Rav-4 when the crash happened:

68-year-old Edward Davis - Greenville, NC

69-year-old Martha Davis - Greenville, NC

80-year-old Linda Whitehurst - Robersonville, NC

At least three people were taken to Wilson Medical Center for treatment. The drivers of the trucks were treated for minor injuries