NC agencies scramble after confusion over federal funding freeze

NCDHHS said it's been "an all-hands-on-deck situation" working to understand how vital programs could affect people, children and families.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Health and Human Services and Wake County Health and Human Services are a just couple of the agencies scrambling to figure out which, if any, programs could be affected during the back-and-forth fight about federal dollars.

One participant was also worried.

"There (are) so many programs out here that North Carolina has, like, I am a product of going through that program with those programs and getting out," said Raleigh resident Desteana Rouser.

She is enrolled in the NC Recovery program for help with her mental health. The program is one of many that could be in limbo after this week's funding fight.

The Trump administration had issued a sweeping directive that paused potential trillions of dollars in loans, grants and financial assistance.

On Wednesday, the White House initially said that the directive is being "rescinded" and later in the day stated the pause on federal funding is still in effect.

Rouser is concerned about whether her medication would still be covered depending on how all this shakes out.

"I need it every day to function," she said. "So, if that gets impacted, I might even have to pay almost $300 for my medicine. That's going to be kind of tough for people who can't afford it. I can't afford it."

Congresswoman Valerie Foushee, a Democrat, said her caucus doesn't believe the president has the power to strip away funds appropriated by Congress.

"I think we're all in a period of chaos," said Foushee. "We're talking about taxpayer dollars that basically are being robbed from taxpayers. I don't know how any other way to put it except for Americans are being ripped off."

Foushee, NC-04, was one of 154 House Democrats who sent a letter to the Trump administration asking for clarification on which programs would be affected.

In a release from the White House, the administration blamed media outlets for stirring confusion by claiming Trump's directive to temporarily pause certain federal spending was "rescinded."

"No such thing took place. Instead, a memo from the Office of Management and Budget was rescinded in an effort to alleviate confusion ... President Trump's order remains 'in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented' as the administration works to root out waste, fraud, and abuse," the White House added.

