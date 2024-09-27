Garner Amazon warehouse workers try to form a union: 'we feel mistreated'

On Wednesday, organized behind the effort held a press conference, calling attention to what they say are poor working conditions and unfair wages.

On Wednesday, organized behind the effort held a press conference, calling attention to what they say are poor working conditions and unfair wages.

On Wednesday, organized behind the effort held a press conference, calling attention to what they say are poor working conditions and unfair wages.

On Wednesday, organized behind the effort held a press conference, calling attention to what they say are poor working conditions and unfair wages.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- After over two and a half years of organizing, workers at the massive Amazon warehouse in Garner are moving forward with their campaign to unionize.

Since Labor Day, organizers have asked workers at the facility to sign union authorization cards, a preliminary step to call for an election. They need to get at least 3% of workers to sign the cards.

On Wednesday, organized behind the effort held a press conference, calling attention to what they say are poor working conditions and unfair wages.

"We come from different backgrounds we have different religious beliefs we come from different countries, but the one common denominator that brings all of us together is that we feel disrespected, we feel mistreated," Ryan Brown, an Amazon worker, said, "we feel like we're not getting a fair shake at Amazon, and that has brought us together to organize our coworkers for better rights, and to be treated as a human being, and not as a robot."

Eyewitness News reached out to Amazon.

A spokesperson told ABC11 that their employees have a choice of whether or not to join a union, but Amazon "already offers what many unions are requesting: competitive pay, health benefits on day one, and opportunities for career growth."

