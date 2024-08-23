WATCH LIVE

NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island says goodbye to beloved 22-year-old shark 'Nursey'

Friday, August 23, 2024 9:15PM
MANTEO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved shark died at a North Carolina aquarium on Monday.

Staff at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island said "Nursey," a 22-year-old nurse shark was nearing his natural lifespan.

Nursey joined the aquarium in 2008.

The facility said animal care staff and veterinary teams performed a successful medical exam on Nurset last, but his recovery didn't go as expected. Nursey then became unresponsive and died.

"We are deeply saddened to share the passing of the nurse shark in our Graveyard of the Atlantic habitat," NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island said on social media.

A cause of death has not been determined.

