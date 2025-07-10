Apex selected as home for new NC Children's Health Campus, will bring 8K jobs

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Apex has been selected as the home for North Carolina Children's Health Campus. It will be the only freestanding, independent children's hospital in the Carolinas.

When construction is complete the campus will bring 8,000 jobs to Apex and Wake County.

The campus will have 500-beds, a children's outpatient care center, 103 children and adolescent behavioral health beds, and a research and education section backed by UNC and Duke schools of medicine.

The building will be located at the intersection of US-1 and NC-540.

"We are incredibly excited to confirm Apex and Wake County as the home for NC Children's," said Wesley Burks, M.D., CEO of UNC Health and dean of the UNC School of Medicine.

"This campus will create a brighter, healthier future for generations of children and adolescents across North Carolina and the Southeast, and we're thrilled to have Apex as our home and partner."

A groundbreaking is anticipated in 2027 and construction is expected to take six years.

