Duke, UNC Health join forces to open NC Children's Hospital in the Triangle

The "historic gift" will be used to develop a proton beam therapy center, which is a cutting-edge cancer treatment facility.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle's two largest healthcare providers will be teaming up to open a new children's hospital.

UNC Health and Duke Health will be building the hospital with 500 beds, a play area, and rehabilitation facilities.

Both health systems will transfer all pediatric-related clinical services to NC Children's Hospital when construction is completed. It is set to be completed in the early 2030s.

The campus will be located at a yet-to-be-identified site in the Triangle.

The partnership aims to provide a higher volume of highly specialized pediatric care, enabling families from across the state to remain in North Carolina when seeking complex care.

"Children are the heart of our future, and families across North Carolina deserve access to the most comprehensive, highest quality care for their children," said Craig Albanese, M.D., CEO of Duke University Health System. "This is a tremendous and unique opportunity to work together to reimagine how we deliver life-changing care to our region's most vulnerable and we are grateful for the support of our state's legislature."

A press conference is expected to take place Tuesday afternoon on the announcement.

