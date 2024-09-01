NC farmers struggle with extreme weather, urge congressional action for relief

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- US Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Robert Bonnie is getting a first-hand look at how North Carolina farmers are dealing with extreme weather.

As you may know, it's been a tough year for farmers after having periods of extreme heat leading to drought and then heavy flooding from Tropical Storm Debby.

Earlier this year, nearly every county in the state was put in a high classification for drought. That's something we've only seen twice since 2000.

The North Carolina Farm Bureau posted a video on social media this week. Bonnie talked with Wilson County farmers and Farm Service Agency (FSA) leaders to talk about relief efforts.

"Unfortunately North Carolina farmers have been hit with gut punches over the last several months," Bonnie said in the video. "Drought, heavy rain, and then of course a hurricane."

In the video, Pender Sharp, a Wilson County farm, said they've lost about 88 acres of sweet corn -- about $300,000 worth. They have also lost a significant amount of tobacco just from the rain and wind.

"But, the real damage is coming now," he said. "With the water that's still on the ground rotting the roots of the tobacco...it could easily cut our volume in half, which would cut our income in half."

Leaders said they're looking at how the state and federal government can help these farmers.

"Congress needs to act," Bonnie said in the NC Farm Bureau's social media video. "We need a farm bill and that'll help us respond to situations like this. I think it gets lost sometimes how important agriculture is to the state of North Carolina -- a critical part of the state's economy."

