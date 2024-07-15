NC Democratic Party office vandalized after Trump assassination attempt, officials say

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Democratic Party office in Carteret County was vandalized Saturday night.

Officials said someone threw rocks and a concrete planter through the window of the office in downtown Morehead City.

This comes after the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday. It left one spectator and the suspected gunman dead.

One of the bullets struck Trump's right ear, and the Secret Service agent escorted him off the stage.

It is unclear if the vandalism is related to the assassination attempt.

Police are investigating.

