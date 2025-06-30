No charges filed against Johnston Co. deputies, who shot man; deemed 'reasonable and warranted'

A man is being treated for gunshot-related injuries after Johnston County Sheriff's Office said he was shot by deputies when he refused to drop weapons he was holding.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The shooting involving Johnston County deputies that resulted in a man being injured was deemed "reasonable and warranted" following an investigation.

No charges will be filed against Deputies Derek Leagan and Zachary Petri, who were involved in the Feb. 4 incident.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to Brightleaf Drive in Clayton for a report of a suicidal person.

A second 911 call from the same caller said that Anthony Wayne Collins, a family member, was armed and threatening to harm himself and shoot responding deputies.

Authorities were informed that Collins was depressed, had been drinking excessively, and was armed with three weapons.

Upon arrival, Leagan and Petri found Collins near a shed on the property, where they saw a handgun in his pocket. Collins yelled profanities and threatened to shoot the deputies, ignoring their repeated commands to raise his hands and get on the ground.

Collins then ran into a field behind the home, continuing to ignore commands and shouting, "I'm going to kill you," while reaching for his weapon. Deputies Leagan and Petri discharged their firearms, striking Collins several times. Even after falling, Collins attempted to reach for his weapon, according to a press release from the county district attorney.

Authorities recovered three fully loaded weapons from Collins, each with a cartridge in the chamber. Collins was taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The county District Attorney, Susan Doyle, stated in a press release, "Under the circumstances observed by Deputies Leagan and Petri, their use of force resulting in the non-fatal shooting of Anthony Wayne Collins was both reasonable and warranted."

The press release said Collins posed an imminent threat to the deputies and others on the scene. The deputies' actions were justified under North Carolina General Statute 15A-401(d)(2), which permits the use of deadly force to defend against imminent deadly force.

After reviewing the investigative report and consulting with the investigating officer, Special Agent Travis Roberts, Doyle concluded that the deputies' actions were legally justified.

