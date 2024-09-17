Catawba County deputy crashes into parked cars when responding to 911 call

Officials say the deputy had to swerve to avoid hitting a pickup truck.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dramatic video shows a Catawba County deputy crashing into a parked car when responding to a 911 call.

It happened outside the Goldmine General Store along Sherrills Ford Road.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV, officials said while the deputy was responding to a call, they had to swerve to avoid hitting a pickup truck. The deputy then lost control and crashed into parked cars outside the store.

Amanda Wright told WSOC that her family has a property across the street from where the crash occurred. Her mailbox has been knocked down numerous times by wrecks along the busy road.

"If it were you need to go that fast, you need to at least have sirens and lights something to show everyone around you what's happening. Because people are distracted and they don't pay attention," Wright said.

The deputy was the only one injured and is now out of the hospital, WSOC reported.

North Carolina State Patrol is investigating the crash.

