2.2 magnitude quake rumbles Sparta area near Virginia border, US Geological Survey says

Saturday's earthquake is the 16th recorded earthquake this year in North Carolina.

Saturday, July 13, 2024 2:59PM
SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small earthquake shook the Town of Sparta near the Virginia border Saturday morning.

With a magnitude of 2.2, it happened around 5:45 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

This is the fourth one in the last month.

On June 18, two earthquakes happened in the Sparta area:

  • 2.3 magnitude quake happened at 4:41 a.m.
  • 2.3 magnitude quake happened about 30 minutes later

The following day, the earth rumbled again. This earthquake registered a 2.1 magnitude.

Overall, Saturday's earthquake is the 16th recorded earthquake this year in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO | 5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

