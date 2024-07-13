2.2 magnitude quake rumbles Sparta area near Virginia border, US Geological Survey says

Saturday's earthquake is the 16th recorded earthquake this year in North Carolina.
SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small earthquake shook the Town of Sparta near the Virginia border Saturday morning.
With a magnitude of 2.2, it happened around 5:45 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
This is the fourth one in the last month.
On June 18, two earthquakes happened in the Sparta area:
The following day, the earth rumbled again. This earthquake registered a 2.1 magnitude.
Overall, Saturday's earthquake is the 16th recorded earthquake this year in North Carolina.
