2 children, 56 adults die from flu-related illness as virus continues to spread

New flu data is expected to be released this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New data from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) showed that two children and 56 adults died from the flu since last week.

The two children who died were in the 5-17 age group, NCDHHS says. The majority of adults who died were in the 65 and up age group.

CDC says flu cases have reached the highest level in 15 years nationwide.

"We at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services extend our deepest sympathies to the families of these children," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D, MPH. "This is a sad reminder that seasonal influenza can be serious and, in some cases, even fatal. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, please consider doing so to help protect your family and those around you."

Medical professionals are encouraging folks with mild symptoms to consider going to an urgent care facility, explaining that it can be quicker and cheaper.

Duke Health reports that last week, there was almost 20 percent of ER visits were for respiratory viral symptoms, which is double to triple what they normally see during non-viral months of the year.

WakeMed Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Christopher Chao says more than 50 percent of visits across the Urgent Cares are for influenza-like illnesses.

The CDC recommends all children ages 6 months and older receive a seasonal flu vaccine and an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents should also talk with their health care provider about options to protect infants from severe RSV disease, including vaccines for pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy.

