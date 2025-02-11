Wait times at hospitals longer as flu, respiratory illnesses hit high levels statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All major Triangle hospitals say they're experiencing longer wait times in the ER right now. The CDC says flu cases have reached the highest level in 15 years nationwide.

Medical professionals are encouraging folks with mild symptoms to consider going to an urgent care facility, explaining that it can be quicker and cheaper.

Paige Scott hasn't been feeling well and took advantage of one of WakeMed's Urgent Cares to get checked out right away.

"I was super surprised," said Scott. "I didn't expect it to be nothing. There was no wait. There was nobody in front of me when I got here."

Health systems are managing high patient volumes.

Duke Health reports that last week, there was almost 20 percent of ER visits were for respiratory viral symptoms, which is double to triple what they normally see during non-viral months of the year.

WakeMed Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Christopher Chao says more than 50 percent of visits across the Urgent Cares are for influenza-like illnesses.

He believes flu is peaking and says there are situations where people should go directly to the ER.

"If you have a bona fide emergency, you're short of breath, you're having chest pain, you're gasping for air. you have a high fever that will not break despite taking Tylenol or anti paramedics and fever-reducing medications - then those are emergency conditions that you should go to the Emergency Department," said Chao.

He also suggests going if an illness lingers for seven days or more

"If you're not getting any better, or your symptoms get better and then suddenly worsen - severe symptoms - then that is something that is a red flag that we need you to come in and be evaluated," said Chao.