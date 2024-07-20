Rabies notice issued in Wake County after fox bites woman

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rabies notice was issued in Wake County after a fox bit a woman Thursday in Knightdale.

It happened in a neighborhood near the corner of Kemp Drive and Hodge Road. According to Wake County, the woman attempted to break up a fight between the fox and a cat.

Wake County Public Health and Wake County Animal Control confirmed the fox was captured and later tested positive for rabies.

The cat involved has not been located yet.

No other incidents have been reported in connection with the fox or cat. According to Wake County, there is believed to be a feral cat colony nearby.

Safety Tips

Wake County encourages pet owners with outdoor pets to ensure their rabies vaccinations are up-to-date.

If you see an animal acting unusual, call Animal Control officials.

Here are some tips:

-- Do not approach animals you do not know

-- If you are bitten or scratched by an animal with an unknown vaccination history, wash the wound immediately and seek medical attention.

-- Keep outdoor pets indoors until they receive booster vaccines

-- Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs

-- Do not leave trash or food outside unless it is in a trash can with a tight lid

Anyone in the area where the bite occurred and who may have encountered this fox or any feral cat, is encouraged to call the Wake County Communicable Disease line at 919-250-4462. If you or your pets have been bitten or scratched, please seek medical care immediately.