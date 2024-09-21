Authorities chase down goats along a highway in western North Carolina

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A scene earlier this week caused a lot of laughs and stares along a North Carolina highway.

Videos show authorities chasing down some goats in Yadkin County.

Witnesses Ryan and Tiffany Hudson tried to catch the animals themselves and corral them in. But, they soon called for reinforcements.

"(The goats) were going as hard as they could down that ramp," Ryan said. "So, I called the sheriff Nick Snedelman...I was like, 'um, what do we need to do about this?' and he's like, 'Well, I'm dispatching people right now.'"

With the help of the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, Yadkinville Police Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol, the goats were caught and led to a local Tractor Supply Company.

