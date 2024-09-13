Rolesville visits Cardinal Gibbons in ABC11 Game of the Week

The Rolesville Rams will be looking for revenge Friday night after falling to Cardinal Gibbons last season in the playoffs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Wake County high schools are gearing up to face off in the ABC11 Game of the Week.

The matchup is between two of the better programs in the Triangle. Last year, Rolesville handled Cardinal Gibbons in the regular season only to be ousted from the playoffs by the Crusaders.

"I think it's a win for everybody in that sense. You know, I think whenever you get two highly competitive and successful programs together, it's good for the football community in general and the greater community as a whole," said Steven Wright, Cardinal Gibbons head coach. "And so, we're excited to be able to be a part of it. Rolesville's got a ton of talent and Coach Rack (head coach Ranier Rackley) does a great job with those guys, and so, we'll see if we can't make it competitive tonight."

Wright said the Rams were certainly the favorites, but he'd see what the Crusaders could do to "make it a good game."

The rain moved out Friday afternoon, though the conditions remained wet.

"Looks like the weather is clearing, I think if we were playing in a downpour that would impact some of the play-calling, probably some of the approach to the game itself," Wright said. "But it looks like we're going to have some good weather and looks like things are drying up so we're looking forward to a good night."

Check back later for high school football scores from across the state