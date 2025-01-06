NC governor inauguration day filled with events to celebrate NC, new leadership

North Carolina's new governor Josh Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend will be filled with events to commemorate the occasion of inauguration day.

North Carolina's new governor Josh Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend will be filled with events to commemorate the occasion of inauguration day.

North Carolina's new governor Josh Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend will be filled with events to commemorate the occasion of inauguration day.

North Carolina's new governor Josh Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend will be filled with events to commemorate the occasion of inauguration day.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's new governor Josh Stein has already taken the oath of office, but this weekend will be filled with events to commemorate the occasion of inauguration day.

The inauguration will be Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 10 a.m. A pre-program starts at 9 a.m. That is free to the public but those who wish to attend must request tickets. A block party will then take place on Fayetteville Street, from Davie Street to the State Capitol. That is also free to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day is capped off with the Junior League of Raleigh hosting the 2025 Inaugural Ball. ABC11 will have special coverage of the event from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all its platforms.

The Inaugural Ball is a nonpartisan fundraiser. Click here to purchase tickets.

Celebrating North Carolina Ahead of the 2025 Inaugural Ball

Celebrate North Carolina

This is billed as a 'young professionals' event. It's Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Contemporary Art Museum on W. Martin St.

There will be food, drinks and live entertainment by The Sleeping Booty Band. Sponsors include: Trophy Brewing Co., and catering service, Mitchell Catering.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Council of State Reception

You must purchase a ticket for this reception. The event is Friday, Jan. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences on W. Jones St. This cocktail reception honors the 10 elected executive offices of the Council of State. Click here to purchase tickets. Beer, wine and heavy hors d'oeuvres are included in the ticket price.

Stein's election

Stein was elected after a contentious race against opponent Mark Robinson, who was at the time, serving as the state's Lt. Governor.

After taking the oath of office to become NC Governor, Josh Stein thanked his family, outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper and his staff.

Stein, like Cooper, catapulted from the attorney general's office to the Executive Mansion. The win makes Stein the first Jewish governor of the Tar Heel State.

