Harnett County man says he'll buy a home with $1 million scratch-off win

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Frederick Perry of Erwin said he reads stories about big lottery winners all the time.

"I always said, 'That's going to be me one day,'" Perry said.

That day has arrived.

Perry bought a $10 scratch-off and won the $1 million top prize.

"I couldn't believe it," he said. "I just got lucky I guess."

Perry bought his lucky Ultimate Dash ticket from the Triton Quick Mart on East Jackson Boulevard in Erwin.

"I've been playing that same game ever since it came out," he said.

On Thursday, Perry went to lottery headquarters to collect his winnings. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $429,003.

The other option was an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.

Perry said he plans to buy a home for his family and also get a truck.

The Ultimate Dash game began in April with six top prizes of $1 million. Two $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.