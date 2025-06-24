New indictments against 7 suspects in Catawba Co. mass shooting, authorities say

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI and State Bureau of Investigations announced new indictments against seven suspects connected to the deadly mass shooting in Catawba County.

One person was killed and 11 others hurt after suspects opened fire at a house party earlier this month.

The Catawba County District Attorney's Office revealed the following indictments on Tuesday:



Garon Killian: One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Ke'andre Mack: One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Toland Huff Jr: One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Zachary Bates: One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Izaiah Mitchell: One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Charles Rodell Kincaid III: One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, 63 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Zoe Makenna Braswell: Four counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office reported that the suspects are believed to be gang members, and the FBI said they're also expecting to file federal charges.

The victim who died, Shawn Patrick Hood, was reportedly the organizer of the event. Investigators said he was shot by someone at the party who was shooting back at the group of alleged gang members.

No charges are expected to be filed for his death.

