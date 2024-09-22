NC Museum of Art in Raleigh temporarily closes due to social media threat, museum says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of Art closed to the public Saturday because of a threat received through social media.

According to the museum's website, it will be back open on Wednesday.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, Lizzie Newton, a spokesperson, said.

State Capitol Police released a statement saying:

"State Capitol Police, with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation, is investigating a threat regarding the North Carolina Museum of Art that was communicated on Saturday afternoon. The museum and surrounding park were evacuated, so that law enforcement could search the area. Out of an abundance of caution, the museum remains closed after officials determined there was no immediate danger."

The museum is located on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.