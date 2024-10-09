NC National Guard responds to viral Black Hawk video blowing away relief supplies: 'Very sorry'

The incident that blew away relief supplies remains under investigation and the Black Hawk's crew has been grounded, the NC National Guard said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A day after the North Carolina National Guard said it was investigating after a video went viral on social media that showed a Black Hawk helicopter's rotor wash blowing away relief supplies in western North Carolina, an official elaborated at a briefing led by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, the adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard, (NCNG) responded after a reporter's question on Tuesday afternoon.

"That was a North Carolina National Guard helicopter, it's under our command and I'll take responsibility for it, and we own it," Hunt said. "What this situation was was they were bringing in a generator to that landing site. As they approached they noticed that there were too many people and too many tents and commodities too close to the landing site, so they pulled in power to take back off ... and the rotor wash caused that damage."

The video, taken Tuesday in the Burnsville area, set off a firestorm of anger and conspiracy theories and was viewed millions of times on social media.

In the video, tents, papers and other supply items were blown away at a site set up by civilians helping with the relief effort.

National Guard members stand outside of a Black Hawk helicopter during a supply delivery assignment on Tuesday in Burnsville. Erik Verduzco

The NCNG UH-60 Black Hawk was delivering a generator to the site but failed to land. The pilot powered back up and left, but not before creating a mess.

"We are very sorry that happened, and again, investigation is underway," Hunt said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The NCNG added that the incident remains under investigation and the Black Hawk's crew has been grounded until the investigation is completed.

"Safety is our No. 1 paramount with our forces that we have on the ground. And so we continue to investigate that," Hunt said.

Hunt noted that communication has improved between military personnel helping with relief efforts and local agencies.

"We do have some communication with the landing sites and the people that we are going to take commodities to - it's matured over time," he said. "Initially, we had no communications, so we were just making a call and landing, but now the landing sites have been more mature and we do have communication with emergency personnel that are on the ground."

There are 1,500 active-duty troops providing a variety of assistance in western North Carolina.