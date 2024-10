Over 6000 Duke Energy customers without power in Durham possibly due to car crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Over 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Friday morning in Durham near Brier Creek.

According to the Duke Energy power outage map, it happened around 6 a.m.

A car crash in the area of Page Road and Page Road Extension took down some power lines.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Check back for updates.