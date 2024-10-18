Josh Stein files lawsuit against timeshare company Club Exploria for illegal robocalls

Stein and his department are suing a timeshare company they say is spamming over 1M North Carolinians.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Attorney General Josh Stein and his department are suing Club Exploria, a timeshare company they say is spamming over 1 million North Carolinians.

This is the latest step he is taking in legal actions to protect people from illegal robocalls that could lead to spamming people out of money. In NC, businesses that solicit over the phone must get consent before robocalling residents.

Club Exploria failed to do so for calls, Stein said in the lawsuit. The Attorney General's Office received almost a dozen complaints about Club Exploria's business practice.

He is asking to court to ban the company from making robocalls and require them to pay extra penalties.

"I won't tolerate robocallers breaking the law and taking North Carolinians' hard-earned money," he said in a news release Friday.

Stein also issued two civil investigative demands into companies possibly making robocalls and robotexts. This includes phone company Articul8 which, according to the attorney general's office, violated telemarking laws and routed over 65 million calls to phone numbers in NC.

"Articul8 and its owner looked the other way and allowed illegal robocalls onto our network where they confused and scared North Carolinians," Stein said. "I'm pleased that we have put the owner out of business, and I'm asking the court to help us finish this case by shutting down Articul8."

He added this is a long road and offers advice to people to protect themselves.

"When you get an alarming call from a loved one who is desperate (and) in need of help and they ask you for money, hang up the phone," Stein said, "and call Joey's number that you know to be Joey's number."