WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Online threat levied at Cary Elementary School, prompting code yellow lockdown

WTVD logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 5:12PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Elementary School was placed under a code yellow lockdown Tuesday.

The school said the students are safe. It issued a statement saying: "Please do not come to campus...During a code yellow lockdown, all students return to and remain inside the building. Activities inside the school continue as normal."

Cary Police Department said the school received an online threat. Specifics about the threat were not released, but investigators have since determined that the threat was not credible.

Wake County Public School System said it would determine and inform parents about when the school returns to normal operations.

Cary Elementary School, which is apart of the Wake County Public School System, is located on Kildaire Farm Road.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW