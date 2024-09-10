Online threat levied at Cary Elementary School, prompting code yellow lockdown

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Elementary School was placed under a code yellow lockdown Tuesday.

The school said the students are safe. It issued a statement saying: "Please do not come to campus...During a code yellow lockdown, all students return to and remain inside the building. Activities inside the school continue as normal."

Cary Police Department said the school received an online threat. Specifics about the threat were not released, but investigators have since determined that the threat was not credible.

Wake County Public School System said it would determine and inform parents about when the school returns to normal operations.

Cary Elementary School, which is apart of the Wake County Public School System, is located on Kildaire Farm Road.