School lunch and breakfast prices could increase for Wake County students

The Wake County School District is considering raising school lunch prices. The move would be the fourth conservative increase for families.

The Wake County School District is considering raising school lunch prices. The move would be the fourth conservative increase for families.

The Wake County School District is considering raising school lunch prices. The move would be the fourth conservative increase for families.

The Wake County School District is considering raising school lunch prices. The move would be the fourth conservative increase for families.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School District is considering raising school lunch prices. The move would be the fourth conservative increase for families.

WCPSS Nutrition Services Senior Director Tiffany Lawrence says that there are depleted funds and the District is in the red right now when it comes to providing school lunches.

She is requesting to raise for breakfast and lunches, but we did not provide an increased amount.

"The challenge that we have in front of us right now is that our budget is looking in a way that is not able to sustain our program long term," said Lawrence. "Some of the things that have impacted this are increases in supply cost, changes in salary and benefit pause, and then also precipitation within our schools."

Wake says 36 percent of all students receive free or reduced lunch.

Each day, the district is serving a little more than 50,000 lunch meals.

We heard that staff is working to revamp meals and provide healthier options to attract more kids to buy a school lunch instead of bringing one from home.

SEE ALSO | Wake County's $2.1 billion fiscal year 2026 budget proposal includes property tax increase