Power outages impact many in Durham, Wake, Harnett Counties

In Raleigh, fallen trees have damaged some power lines, leading to a power outage affecting a few dozen homes.

In Raleigh, fallen trees have damaged some power lines, leading to a power outage affecting a few dozen homes.

In Raleigh, fallen trees have damaged some power lines, leading to a power outage affecting a few dozen homes.

In Raleigh, fallen trees have damaged some power lines, leading to a power outage affecting a few dozen homes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Power outages are impacting many across multiple counties Monday morning.

On Lakeview Drive, Duke Energy workers are clearing trees that fell on some power lines. This is behind the Carolina Country Club in Raleigh.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, only a few dozen homes lost power in that area because of it.

The Duke Energy map also shows outages (as of 5:30 a.m.):

impacting nearly 3,400 customers in Durham. The cause is reported to be "fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment."

impacting nearly 1,300 customers in Harnett County near Lillington. The cause is reported to be "equipment going offline."

The severe weather also caused troubles at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. There are only a handful of delays and cancellations on Monday morning compared to the hundreds of flights on Sunday.

This comes as Independence Day approaches. Airports across the country are dealing with a record number of travelers.

SEE ALSO | Hurricane Beryl strengthens into a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean