NC State fires offensive coordinator Robert Anae, promotes Kurt Roper

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State has fired offensive coordinator Robert Anae and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday.

In addition, Gavin Locklear, an Apex native and NC State alumnus, was named tight ends coach.

Anae spent the last two seasons calling plays for the Wolfpack with mixed results. NC State just finished a 6-7 season behind freshman quarterback CJ Bailey, who became the starter after graduate transfer Grayson McCall sustained a career-ending head injury.

"I want to thank Robert and wish him and his family the best," said Doeren. "I have great respect for him and appreciate the work he has done."

Anae came to NC State with much fanfare after having success with Syracuse and Virginia, where his play-calling led to big numbers for quarterbacks. But with the Wolfpack, innovative plays seemed the exception rather than the norm, with many in the fanbase grumbling about predictable, conservative game plans that yielded largely forgettable results.

With a team loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball, expectations were sky-high. Doeren talked before the season of 10 wins and competing for a conference title. Instead, the year went off the rails following early blowout losses to Tennesee and Clemson and the loss of McCall. It culminated with an uninspired 26-21 loss to in-state foe East Carolina in the Military Bowl that ended with a brawl on the field.

Kurt Roper will serve as NC State's offensive coordinator next year. NC State University

Roper, a 30-year coaching veteran, has been on the NC State staff for the last six years and previously served as offensive coordinator at Duke, Florida, and South Carolina.

"Kurt has done a great job for us and knows what we need to do to take the next step forward as a program," Doeren said in a statement. "He has a great relationship with our players, a great knowledge of college football and the ACC and I'm looking forward to seeing him as a play caller."

Bailey is set to return for his sophomore season, and Roper will retain his position as quarterbacks coach.

Under Roper's tutelage, Bailey posted the second-highest yardage total ever by a Wolfpack freshman in 2024 (2,413), while his 17 touchdown passes also rank second ever for an NC State rookie. Bailey's 144.0 passing efficiency mark this past season ranks as the best ever for a freshman and seventh-best in school history, regardless of class.

ESPN contributed to this report.