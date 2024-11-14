NC Senator's office response to woman's abortion law question goes viral after featured on TikTok

A viral email shared on TikTok from a North Carolina lawmaker's office is raising eyebrows, after allegedly telling a woman to leave the country for raising concerns about our state's abortion laws.

A viral email shared on TikTok from a North Carolina lawmaker's office is raising eyebrows, after allegedly telling a woman to leave the country for raising concerns about our state's abortion laws.

A viral email shared on TikTok from a North Carolina lawmaker's office is raising eyebrows, after allegedly telling a woman to leave the country for raising concerns about our state's abortion laws.

A viral email shared on TikTok from a North Carolina lawmaker's office is raising eyebrows, after allegedly telling a woman to leave the country for raising concerns about our state's abortion laws.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A viral email from a North Carolina lawmaker's office is raising eyebrows, after allegedly telling a North Carolina woman to leave the country for raising concerns about our state's abortion laws.

Video of the email has been circulating all over social media, seen over 200 thousand times on TikTok. It all started from a North Carolina TikTok user Lindsay Talley, who shared an email from her friend who she says has a genetic condition creating life-threatening abnormalities. Her friend wrote to her Republican State Senator Danny Britt concerned about the state's abortion laws and her ability to expand her family.

I responded how Senator Britt wanted to me to. No further comment Camille McDougald, Sen. Britt's Office

And in response, his official email back told her to leave the country. The email says "Thank you so much for the email, I am not quite certain how we are preventing you from expanding your family. I suggest you move to China immediately and see how that works for you. If for some reason that fails Russia is nice in the winter and Venezuela in the summer."

The email is signed by Senator Britt but appears to be sent from Senator Britt's legislative assistant, Camille McDougald. In a follow-up email to Talley, McDougald replied "I responded how Senator Britt wanted to me to. No further comment."

We made multiple attempts to reach the GOP Senator, who has represented parts of the Sandhills including Robeson, Hoke, and Scotland Counties since 2017.

We went to his Raleigh legislative office, and his assistant behind the email declined to comment and walked away from us.

NC Republican State Senator Danny Britt Jr.

Needs to be respectful of the people they represent. We work for them Wiley Nickel, Democratic Congressman

Meanwhile, this could serve as a lesson for how to respond to those they serve. Democratic Congressman Wiley Nickel says his office responds to thousands of emails and he says was surprised to see that kind of response from a fellow lawmaker.

"Anyone who has the honor and privilege of representing constituents in Washington or Raleigh needs to be respectful of the people they represent. We work for them," Nickel says.

Republicans in the legislature including Senator Danny Britt voted to change state law in 2023 on abortion after the overturn of Roe v Wade, overriding a veto from Democratic Governor Roy Cooper to ban most abortions in our state after 12 weeks.

SEE ALSO | Supreme Court unanimously strikes down legal challenge to abortion pill mifepristone