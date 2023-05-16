The General Assembly is expected to vote on whether to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 20 this afternoon.

General Assembly expected to vote on override of veto of abortion bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The General Assembly is expected to vote on whether to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 20 which deals with abortion in NC.

It would restrict abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The vote in the Senate will happen first around 4 p.m. then it would move to the House.

Republicans hold a supermajority and that means they have enough members to override the veto if all of them are present and vote for the override.

WATCH: Cooper vetoes GOP abortion bill

If one Republican votes against the override or a member is absent the override fails. If the veto override succeeds it then moves to the House tonight.

Abortion rights activists have been making calls to Republican lawmakers hoping they'll flip on SB 20, but Republicans say this bill represents a compromise.