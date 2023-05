NC House, Senate reach deal on legislation limiting abortion to 12 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina House and Senate leaders are expected to announce that they have reached a deal on an abortion bill.

Legislative sources told ABC11 that House and Senate Republicans have reached a deal on a 12-week abortion ban meaning no abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The leaders will reveal the joint plan at a news conference planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.