NC State students alarmed after mysterious car break-ins on campus

NC State's campus was on edge Tuesday after numerous cars were broken into but nothing was taken.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State's campus was on edge Tuesday after a string of car break-ins.

What makes this case odd is that police say nothing was reported stolen in any of the cases.

Three of the break-ins happened in the parking lot next to Lee Residence Hall. Four happened at the Varsity Lot according to the university.

Others happened during the weekend at the State View Hotel.

"This is right next to where I live," said Mary Mahar, a freshman. "It's happening multiple times over the weekend."

Mahar had the pictures to prove her car was one of those broken into outside where she lives at Lee.

"I had just bought new clothes and stuff and I had Beats headphones but they weren't taken," she said. "They haven't caught the people. It's just crazy."

The motive is unclear. In the case of the hotel break-ins, NC State said five suspects were caught on video near the Alumni Center.

Sophomore Austin Roberts got the Wolf Alerts.

"I'm hoping it's not my car getting broken into," he said. "When I see nothing was stolen, I get even more suspicious like what's going on?"

We saw another car broken into at Greek Village.

If you know anything you are urged to call NC State Police.