NC State's Moraja raising awareness, creating inspiration for athletes with diabetes

NC State's Madison Moraja was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 7, but she didn't let that deter her from her track and field dreams.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State sophomore track and field athlete Madison Moraja says she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 7.

"I don't really remember life without diabetes, which is a blessing and a curse."

Despite the diagnosis she received nearly 15 years ago, Moraja excelled on and off the track in high school and looks to be one of NC State's most reliable athletes in her upcoming sophomore season.

"Being a D-I athlete, I could not be more grateful. It was always a dream to achieve this level in sports," Moraja said. "With diabetes, it looks a little differently; I have to be proactive. And routine is very key."

Moraja said that on days when she is most active, it's easier to manage her blood glucose because of routine. She spoke glowingly about Dexcom U, a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program sponsoring athletes from across the country performing with diabetes. "It allows me to have a platform to share my story."

"On my days that are most active, I use my Dexcom CGM, it constantly updates me about my glucose levels, and it monitors them throughout the day," she said.

WATCH: Full interview with Madison Moraja

Once bashful to speak up about her condition, Moraja said she now appreciates getting her story out, so perhaps she can inspire someone going through what she has.

"Knowing that I could be a role model or inspiration to others is honestly a dream come true," she said.

She offered encouragement to other young athletes who may be playing with diabetes: "Managing Type 1 diabetes, it isn't going to be easy, but it is definitely possible."