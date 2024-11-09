NC State's 'Moonlight in Garden' returns to Raleigh

Just like last year, the event is expected to sell out.

Moonlight in Garden returns to Raleigh Just like last year, the event is expected to sell out.

Moonlight in Garden returns to Raleigh Just like last year, the event is expected to sell out.

Moonlight in Garden returns to Raleigh Just like last year, the event is expected to sell out.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another popular event is returning to Raleigh: Moonlight in the Garden.

It lights up the Raulston Arboretum at North Carolina State University for seven nights in November.

Rain or shine, you can stroll through the garden, listen to a live band, grab something to eat from a food truck, toast marshmallows or grab a cup of hot cider.

According to the website, Moonlight in the Garden is how the arboretum raises funds to keep its gates open and admission free all year round.

The lighting exhibition is only open for a little while more:



Saturday, November 9

Thursday - Saturday, November 14-16

Tickets are limited. The event sold out last year and is expected to again in 2024.

