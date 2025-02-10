Wintry mix possible north of I-85 Tuesday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has felt almost like spring the past few days, but winter is making a comeback.

A wintry mix of mostly sleet, freezing rain, and rain is likely to develop along north of I-85 on Tuesday morning.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-30s to around 40.

Wet and unsettled conditions will continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday when another round of freezing rain is possible in the morning.

Wet and unsettled conditions will continue Thursday as the next front approaches. An isolated thunderstorm may develop, but no there are no severe concerns as of this writing. Highs Thursday ranging from upper 50s/lower 60s northwest to lower 70s south.

Valentine's Day: Once the front passes, drier air will filter in, which will leave Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

The Weekend: Dry weather will not last long though as another front is forecast to cross the region, which will bring another round of rain for the weekend.

