Pop-up storms possible Friday afternoon, this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain chances continue Friday and through this weekend.

Thunderstorms moved across the area into the evening hours on Thursday. This will move off the coast Friday morning, bringing quieter weather for the rest of the day.

Some storms may pop up in the afternoon and evening, but these are expected to be mostly along the coat and in the mountains, with much of the area staying dry. According to ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart, if any thunderstorms develop, they could bring gusty winds and flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, especially since central North Carolina has seen a lot of rain this July.

Earlier this week, there was significant flooding across the Triangle and central North Carolina causing road closures as Tropical Storm Chantal moved through the area. Alamance, Moore, and Orange counties were placed under a state of emergency. There were also four reported storm-related deaths.

Any thunderstorms will clear out by Friday evening. Johnston County is under a Flood Warning through 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Another risk for thunderstorms develops on Saturday late day during peak heating. The storm coverage won't be as widespread as what we've seen the past few days.

Sunday could feature scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures for this weekend will be in the lower 90s for both days