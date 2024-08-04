Heavy rain expected Sunday; tropical storm Debby could impact NC mid to late week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More rain is coming Sunday, especially to the Triangle south and east.

The main threat is that heavy rain could cause some flash flooding. Temperatures will reach a high of 88.

This comes after strong to severe storms sparked warnings across the Triangle and the Sandhills Saturday afternoon.

Severe weather moving through the Triangle has caused widespread power outages and downed trees in some areas.

The storms caused downed trees and power outages in some areas along with delays for travelers.

Tropical Storm Debby



The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team also is tracking the tropics and central North Carolina could be in the path of tropical storm Debbie at the beginning of next week.

ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said it is challenging to forecast the impact in central North Carolina due to the lack of steering currents aloft.

"For now, model consensus would favor a slower solution with rounds of showers and possibly some windy conditions Thursday and Friday," he said. "Once we get a more mature storm, the models will do a better job with position and strength for impacts here locally."

It is difficult to forecast the severity of its impact, but regardless, the North Carolina coast will experience some beach erosion and heavy rain this week.

NOAA calls for heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeast this weekend through Wednesday morning.

Regardless of how strong the potential storm will be, it is expected parts of Florida's west coast -- as well as Georgia and South Carolina coast -- to have 6 to 12 inches of rain.

Looking ahead

There is a chance of rain every day this week.

Mostly cloudy and a slight chance of a shower or storm is expected on Monday, with a high of 89. On Tuesday, temperatures are also expected to be in the upper 80s.