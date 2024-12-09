Rain to move through central NC next three days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prepare for a wet commute on Monday morning!

The rain would come in two rounds, ABC11 Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said. The first is in the morning and some during the afternoon with possible rumbles of thunder. Regardless, it'll be a mostly dry afternoon with temperature highs in the mid-50s to near 60s.

Places east of I-95 will likely see rain linger into the evening hours.

Looking Ahead

Rain doesn't seem to be stopping the next few days.

Scattered storms and isolated storms are possible on Tuesday, followed by another round of gusty storms on Wednesday. Total rainfall will be 1.5 to 2" for most areas over the three days.

Temperature highs will be in the 60s those days. It'll get cold with sub-freezing temperatures overnight Thursday.

The next chance for rain is this weekend.