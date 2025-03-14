A rainy weekend ahead: risk for severe storms on Sunday across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a rainy weekend ahead!

On Saturday, expect spotty showers with highs near 80. It will become increasingly windy that night through Sunday, with occasional gusts of 35 to 50 mph.

Storms will arrive late Sunday morning and continue into the evening. While some instability and upper-level support will bring a risk of severe storms, widespread severe weather is not expected, according to ABC11 meteorologists.

Strong to locally damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Rain totals will reach 1 to 2 inches, which could lead to localized flooding.

The cold front will move through the region late Sunday, bringing cooler, drier air to start next week.

Looking Ahead

Monday will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 30s.

Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and closer to 80 Wednesday.

The next chance for showers is Thursday, with rain chances currently low at 20%.