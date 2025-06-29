Thunderstorms possible again across central NC on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The hot weather continues! Sunday's heat index will be in the low triple digits with temperature highs in the mid-90s.

Spotty afternoon thunderstorms are possible again. It will be mostly across western portions of the Piedmont, while those towards the coastal region will not see as much rain.

ABC11 Meteorologists said thunderstorms will be slow moving in nature, leading to higher rain amounts in some areas.

Monday looks mostly dry in the Triangle and east of it, but some afternoon thunderstorms are possible in the west. The next chance for rain is Tuesday.

Good news is mainly dry conditions are expected on the Fourth of July. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.