Strong storms possible Sat. afternoon across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While Saturday will have a cool and sunny start, a few afternoon storms may pop up.

Some of these storms could be on the strong side, according to ABC11 meteorologists. But, don't cancel plans -- you might just need to head inside for a few minutes while the storm passes.

After these storms move through, drier air will make its' way into at least the northern half of the state for a brief time. Saturday night is expected to turn out mostly clear due to this.

Looking Ahead

On Sunday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds. An isolated thunderstorm could form in the afternoon in the Sandhills, but chances remain low. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The first week of June will feel like summer as highs approach 90 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

