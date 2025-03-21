Duke kicks off NCAA Tournament Championship bid at Raleigh's Lenovo Center

Duke star Cooper Flagg looked ready to go Thursday as the Blue Devils practiced at Lenovo Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NCAA Tournament is underway, and hundreds of college basketball fans nationwide are expected be in the Triangle this weekend.

The Lenovo Center in Raleigh will host first and second-round matchups Friday and Sunday.

This includes No. 1 Duke Blue Devils, which are squaring off against Mount St. Mary's in the opening round of the tournament. The game starts at 2:50 p.m.

Duke have gone 22-1 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Duke has a 26-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 15-8 against MAAC teams. Mount St. Mary's averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Duke scores 82.7 points, 12.8 more per game than the 69.9 Mount St. Mary's allows. Mount St. Mary's scores 8.8 more points per game (70.7) than Duke gives up to opponents (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS

Blue Devils: Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Mountaineers: Carmelo Pacheco averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Dola Adebayo is averaging 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 89.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.





Here is everything you need to know if you are thinking about getting a front-row seat to the madness.

TICKETS

For those interested in going to the games you can buy single game tickets or to both games taking place on Friday.

FAN ZONE

There will be some fun activities before the games begin in the Hoops and Hops Fan Zone. It will open 2 hours before each session. No ticket is required.

PARKING

Fans will have to pay if they want to park near the arena. Information on that can be found here.

BAG POLICY

Bags smaller than 4.5" x 6.5" are allowed. More information on the policy at Lenovo Center can be found here.

