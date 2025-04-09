NCCU grad creates organization for women in golf

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 200 people will attend the Emerging Women in Sports Leadership Summit on Wednesday. The event hosted by the Durham Sports Commission is sold out and just three years ago an NCCU graduate sat in the audience. She realized she wanted to do more to inspire other women to get out on the links.

Teeing up confidence, accessibility and most importantly, community.

Natasha Ainsley-Thomas is empowering women on their golf journey.

"It's all about getting women into golf. Starting their journey and then helping them continue on with it," Natasha said.

Originally from England, Natasha moved to the Triangle to play for North Carolina Central University's women's golf team. Thousands of miles from home, golf helped her find her own community.

"I love golf purely because of the connections that you make, the networking, you have so much more time to communicate with people and work on those life skills as well," Natasha said.

And that's something she wanted to share with other women.

In 2023, Natasha won a scholarship to attend the inaugural Emerging Women in Sports Leadership Summit hosted by the Durham Sports Commission. And she was inspired.

"The conversation came up about what is there for women to do? The question kept coming up, 'how do I start? What would you recommend?' And I was like I don't actually know. That's where Carolina ForeHer came up," Natasha said.

Natasha created the organization Carolina ForeHER-giving women of all ages and background access to golf and empowering them through meet-ups, lessons and equipment rentals.

"It's really outside of our comfort zone to be on a stage like on a tee box performing with everyone staring at you. It's not often women put themselves in those situations where they are the center of attention doing something athletic. And it's okay to make mistakes. And I think that's a really good lesson for women to learn as well," Natasha said.

Lessons learned for on and off the green and a hole in one for women looking to break into the male-dominated sport.

"I hope that they come away and they've learned something. It might not be that they can hit a golf ball straight but they at least know what they're doing, they have enough confidence to step into the space and be like I'm not intimidated. I can hold my own in this space," Natasha said.

If you want to learn more and get involved, Carolina ForeHER has regular outings and events at Falls Village Golf Club in Durham. Visit golforeher.com for more information.

