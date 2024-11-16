Brawl erupts after NCCU-Howard game; NCCU coach says it 'won't be tolerated'

North Carolina Central University won 26-3 against Howard University Friday night.

Following the match, a brawl erupted on the field. According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, shortly after NCCU head coach Trei Oliver and HU head coach Larry Scott shook hands, things descended into chaos between both players and coaches.

This went on for about five minutes before the two teams were separated.

That's not us, that's not who we are. That won't be tolerated in my program. NCCU head coach Trei Oliver

Here's what Coach Oliver had to say about the incident:

"I always shake hands. Last year I didn't like the vibe at the end of the game, so I told my guys to go to the locker room," he said. "I went across the field and shook the coach's hand. I took the loss. I was down there talking to another coach, I didn't see what happened, but that's not our football team. That's not who we are, I don't care what happened. We go to the locker room. Go to the band, then go to the locker room. That's not us, that's not who we are. That won't be tolerated in my program."

The NCAA is currently reviewing the actions after this match to determine if there will be sanctions put in place for players or staff. A decision is expected to be made by Tuesday.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is also conducting a review.

"This was a very unfortunate incident, and we are taking it with the utmost seriousness," MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "The MEAC holds its student-athletes, coaches, and staff to the highest standards of sportsmanship and professionalism. We are committed to thoroughly reviewing this matter and will take appropriate disciplinary action based on our findings."

MEAC will issue an official statement once it completes its review.

The Eagles have won 11 of the last 12 meetings, with Howard winning last season for the first time since 1994.