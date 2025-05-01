Operation Fan Heat Relief to distribute thousands of fans statewide to those in need

Heat-related illness happens when the body is not able to properly cool itself, causing damage to the brain and the rest of the body.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) -- Operation Fan Heat Relief is underway across North Carolina.

The program distributes fans from May 1 - Oct. 31 for people 60 and older as well as adults with disabilities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute thousands of fans.

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals.

Last year, the NCDHHS Division of Aging received $86,000 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 3,670 fans and 35 air conditioners in 94 North Carolina counties.

