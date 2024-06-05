Heat stroke vs. heat exhaustion: Here are tips to stay safe in a heat wave

There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat.
A life-threatening heat wave is bearing down on the West, bringing triple-digital temperatures to Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California.
By Thursday, Las Vegas could climb to 111 degrees and Phoenix could hit a scorching 113 degrees.
Doctors recommend taking excessive heat warnings seriously. There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.
Here are tips to stay safe from the heat from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Take precautions to prevent sunburn, which can make you dehydrated and affect your ability to cool down.
Use sunscreen that's SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going outside. Sunscreens that say "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection" are best.
Drink extra fluids, and don't wait until you're thirsty.
Avoid very sugary drinks and alcohol, which can cause your body to lose more fluid, and be wary of extra-cold drinks that may cause stomach cramps.
Avoiding hot and heavy meals also can reduce your body's overall temperature.
Cut down on exercise during heat waves and rest often and in shady areas.
Try to limit your time outside to when it is cooler, like in the early morning and evening.
Never leave children in a parked car -- even if windows are cracked open.
Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness at any time, but these people are at greater risk:
Those 65 years old or older
Symptoms of heat stroke include:
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
If someone shows symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, call 911, move them somewhere cooler and use towels to cool down their body.
Don't forget about your furry friends!
Here are some tips from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for how to keep your pets safe in the heat: provide plenty of fresh water so they don't get dehydrated; don't over-exercise pets; never leave pets alone in a parked car; and watch for symptoms of overheating, which include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate and drooling.
Animals with flat faces, like pugs, can't pant as well and are more at risk of heat stroke. These pets, as well as older and overweight pets, should be kept inside as much as possible.