NC's Rural Infrastructure Authority approved 20 grant requests, totaling to over $8M

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Over 800 new jobs are coming to rural communities across North Carolina.

The state's Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) is an appointed 17-member board that awards Rural, Community Development Block Grants and Utility grant funds.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday the RIA approved 20 grant requests to local governments, which totals over $8 million. This will create 802 jobs, 408 of which were previously announced.

This funding will help with things like repurposing buildings, downtown development and industrial projects. Among the counties receiving funding are Nash, Wayne, Johnston and Franklin.

"Continued investments in building capacity and utility infrastructure are critical for attracting more economic opportunities to rural North Carolina," Gov. Cooper said. "With these grants, all North Carolinians can access a better quality of life and increased economic prosperity."

The public investment in these projects will attract more than $474 million in public and private investment.

