Wake County bridge named in honor of Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bridge is being dedicated to honor former Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd.

The NC Board of Transportation approved the bridge renaming of the Auburn-Knightdale Road Bridge on Thursday. The bridge, which is on Auburn-Knightdale Road over the Neuse River, will be renamed the Deputy Ned P. Byrd Bridge.

"Deputy Byrd dedicated his life to serving and protecting this community, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Naming this bridge in his honor is a fitting tribute, ensuring that all who pass through will remember his bravery and commitment to duty. We appreciate the NC Board of Transportation for recognizing his legacy and making this memorial possible," Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

The bridge is located near the intersection of Auburn-Knightdale and Battle Bridge Road where Byrd was found shot to death in August 2022.

In August of that year, Byrd was on patrol with his beloved K9 Sasha when he pulled over to check out suspicious activity.

Two brothers are accused of ambushing him, allegedly shooting Byrd three times in the head and once in the chest.

An official dedication ceremony date has not been released.